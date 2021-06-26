Warren Gatland admits that Alun Wyn Jones’ Lions tour is likely over

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has conceded that Alun Wyn Jones will probably miss the tour of South Africa.

Lions tour captain Jones suffered a dislocated shoulder seven minutes into the side’s first game of the summer against Japan, and will not lead the side in South Africa.

Gatland was speaking to Virgin Media after the Lions’ opening win against Japan and confirmed that the Welshman will play no further part for his side this summer.

“To be honest, having dislocated a shoulder it’s probably not great news. “We’ll see what happens and look to probably get someone in pretty quickly on a plane tomorrow.” Warren Gatland with an update on Alun Wyn Jones after the Lions win over Japan.#LionsRugby | #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/Sc1JSJ8oum — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 26, 2021

“The shoulder had gone out and dislocated. They got it back in pretty easy so we’ll get the scanned, but to be honest, a dislocated shoulder – it’s probably not great news,” Gatland admitted.

“So we’ll see what happens with that and then we’ll have to look at probably getting someone in pretty quickly and hopefully getting them on the plane tomorrow.”

‘We’ll look at who takes over as tour captain.’

If Jones is ruled out the Lions coaching staff will have to select a new tour captain, although Gatland has said he has not yet decided who will replace the Wales veteran as skipper.

“I haven’t spoken to the other coaches about that yet so we’ll see what happens with that and then we’ll sit down and look at who we bring in and then probably look at who takes over as tour captain,” Gatland explained.

“That’ll be another decision for us to make if the news is not positive.”

Not an ideal start for the Lions as Alun Wyn Jones goes off after 8 minutes with an arm injury.#LionsRugby | #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/W14xv87cxX — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 26, 2021

England captain Owen Farrell and Scotland captain Stuart Hogg are arguably the front runners for the Lions captaincy now, as no other player on the tour is the regular captain of their country.

The injury comes as a cruel blow for Jones, who was set to depart on his second tour of South Africa with the Lions, having taken part in the last tour there in 2009.

