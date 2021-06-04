Footage emerges of Alun Wyn Jones and Jake Ball’s fight

Footage has emerged of the fight between Alun Wyn Jones and Jake Ball which left the Wales captain with a black eye.

Jones was seen sporting a black eye during Wales’ opening Six Nations match against Ireland in February, which was attributed to a training ground fight between himself and teammate Ball.

A video of that fight has now been shared by RugbyLad, which shows both men throwing several punches at one another before they were separated by their Wales teammates.

Video footage has emerged of the infamous fight between Alun Wyn Jones and teammate Jake Ball that left the Wales captain with a black eye for their Six Nations clash with Ireland. pic.twitter.com/umlUshINAM — RugbyLAD (@RugbyLAD7) June 4, 2021

George North on the fight between Jones and Ball.

Jones said very little of the incident when asked what had happened between himself and Ball in the press conference after Wales’ victory against Ireland, but George North explained what had happened the following week in a RugbyPass podcast.

“I try and stay away from the forwards when they go about their business, just because inevitably it’s a physical game. Luckily, forwards and backs have their units split and from what I gather it was quite a good unit session,” North explained.

“At the end of the day, it’s just rugby and those boys are trying to get the best out of each other. They have made up since. It was a bit weird, a bit awkward everyone watching, but they did make up.”

‘They have to have that edge, otherwise you would be losing.

While North was happy that he wasn’t in close proximity of the fight, he explained that sometimes the forwards need a bit of aggression in their training sessions if they want to perform at maximum capacity.

“Al has had, what is it, 195,000 caps now and he’s still going strong. The boys see what he puts in and they need to have that edge about them going into a test match.

Wales and Scotland rugby stars @George_North and @Jamie_T_Ritchie join RugbyPass Offload to discuss life as rugby players in 2021! 👶 In partnership with @DoveMenUK 🤝 #ad pic.twitter.com/4FtD1yPqtL — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 12, 2021

“Sometimes, it does spill over and naturally everything gets blown up in the press, saying it was a 12 round bout and it went down to points.

“But those boys in that position, they have to have that edge, otherwise you would be losing.”

The fight didn’t seem to do Wales’ team spirit much harm, as they went on to secure an unlikely Six Nations title after having a torrid first year under new head coach Wayne Pivac in 2020.

Read More About: alun wyn jones, george north, jake ball, wales rugby