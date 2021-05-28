Ugo Monye and Elliot Daly name their all-time England XV

Ugo Monye and Elliot Daly have teamed up to select who they think deserve to be included in the greatest England starting 15 of all time.

The pair have included five current England internationals; with Maro Itoje, Tom Curry, Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell and Jonny May all making the cut.

Monye, a former England international, and Daly, a current international, selected the team on World Rugby’s The Wrap and made a few intriguing selections.

The inclusion of Tom Curry is perhaps the most eyebrow-raising selection, as the Sale Sharks flanker is only 22-years-old and has won just 33 caps for his country, considerably fewer than anyone else on the team.

Former Lion Monye acknowledged that Curry’s selection is somewhat surprising given his age but argued that he is “the best number seven in the world at the moment.”

Maro Itoje is the next youngest player at the age of 26, while current England captain Owen Farrell is the third and last player selected who is still in his 20s.

World Cup winners well-represented.

Eight players who were in England’s match-day squad for the 2003 Rugby World Cup final have been included, which saw them defeat Australia to become world champions for the first and only time.

Martin Johnson, the man who captained England to that Rugby World Cup triumph in 2003, has been selected to lead the all-time English side.

Jeremey Guscott is the oldest player selected, and the only man who played for England before the 1990s to be included in the team.

The ultimate @EnglandRugby Men’s XV, prized possessions and @ugomonye making friends in Dublin All that and more in this week’s #TheWrap — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) May 26, 2021

Check out Ugo Monye and Elliot Daly’s ultimate England XV below.

15. Jason Robinson

14. Josh Lewsey

13. Jeremey Guscott

12. Owen Farrell

11. Jonny May

10. Jonny Wilkinson

9. Ben Youngs

8. Lawrence Dallaglio

7. Tom Curry

6. Richard Hill

5. Maro Itoje

4. Martin Johson (captain)

3. Phil Vickery

2. Dylan Hartley

1. Jason Leonard

Read More About: elliot daly, england rugby, ugo monye