All Blacks v Wallabies: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The All Blacks will hope to make it two wins from two against the Wallabies this year in the final round of The Rugby Championship.

New Zealand claimed a 39-37 win against Australia in the first test between the two sides last Thursday, as Jordie Barrett scored a last-gasp try after a controversial decision from referee Mathieu Raynal.

While much of the discussion from that game has been about that late referee decision, it was a thrilling encounter between the two old rivals, and supporters will be hoping that Saturday’s game in Auckland can serve up as much excitement.

Both sides still have a chance of winning The Rugby Championship, although the All Blacks are far better placed to do so. New Zealand are tied with South Africa at the top of the table on 14 points, while Australia are third on 10 points.

The All Blacks will be aiming for a bonus-point win in an effort to stay a step ahead of the Springboks, while the Wallabies will realistically need to win with a bonus-point at Eden Park and hope Los Pumas win in South Africa.

All Blacks v Wallabies: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, September 24th on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. Coverage on the Main Event channel starts at 8am Irish time, while it starts at 7.55am on the Arena channel. Kick off is at 8.05am.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

Both teams are required to name their match-day squads on Thursday at the latest, although they may choose to do so sooner.

The All Blacks will be without centre Quinn Tupaea for Saturday’s game, as the 23-year-old partially ruptured an ACL due to a dangerous clear out from Wallabies lock Darcy Swain.

New Zealand will also likely be without their captain Sam Cane and centre David Havili, but of whom suffered head injuries in Melbourne.

Australia will be without flanker Rob Leota, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in the first test against New Zealand, and will miss the remainder of the year.

Wallabies captain James Slipper is also an injury doubt as he was replaced at half time in Melbourne, while Swain will be unavailable if he picks up a ban for his dangerous clear out on Tupaea.

