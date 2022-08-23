All Blacks v Los Pumas: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The All Blacks will aim to build on their recent win in Johannesburg when they take on Los Pumas in the third round of The Rugby Championship.

New Zealand ended a three-match losing streak thanks to an excellent performance against South Africa at Ellis Park, while Argentina put Australia to the sword in San Juan last time out.

Argentina are sitting at the top of the table as a result, although they’ll have to claim a first-ever win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil this Saturday if they hope to remain there.

A loss for either side in Christchurch would leave them facing an uphill battle to win this year’s Rugby Championship, with all four sides having won one and lost one after two rounds of action.

All Blacks v Los Pumas: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, August 27th on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. Coverage begins at 8.35am Irish time while the match kicks off at 8.45am.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

Both teams are expected to name their match-day squads on Thursday, although they can do so sooner if they please.

The All Blacks could be without Beauden Barrett for the game, as the New Zealand out-half suffered an injury in training on Tuesday, although a prognosis on his condition is yet to be made public.

New Zealand will still be without Brodie Retallick after he suffered a fractured cheekbone in the third test against Ireland, although he is nearing a return and could play for Hawke’s Bay in the National Provincial Championship this weekend.

Los Pumas have quite a clean bill of health after their two matches against Australia, although Jeronimo de la Fuente will miss the first match against New Zealand due to a minor leg injury.

Agustin Creevy and Juan Imhoff have been left out of Argentina’s squad for the two games against the All Blacks, as it is understood that they will return to club action soon with London Irish and Racing 92, respectively.

