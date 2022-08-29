All Blacks v Los Pumas second test: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The All Blacks will be very keen to make a statement this Saturday after suffering a first-ever loss to Los Pumas on New Zealand soil at the weekend.

Argentina claimed a hard-fought win against New Zealand in Christchurch and will be aiming to do the unthinkable by notching two successive victories against the All Blacks.

New Zealand are back under immense pressure as a result, and they will know that another loss would leave their hopes of defending their Rugby Championship title in tatters.

Los Pumas won’t be thinking about a first ever Rugby Championship win yet, although a third victory in four games would put them in a great position to create history.

All Blacks v Los Pumas: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, September 3rd on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

At the time of writing, the Sky Sports TV guide shows that coverage will begin at 8.30am Irish time. However, the match is kicking off at 8.05am so coverage will presumably begin at 8am.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

Both teams are required to name their match-day squads on Thursday at the latest, although they may do so earlier if they wish.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may feel obliged to make changes after his side’s loss to Los Pumas in the first test, having named the same starting team in the last two tests.

Beauden Barrett could be back in black after he missed the first game against Argentina due to a neck injury, although his availability is yet to be confirmed. Brodie Retallick has rejoined the squad after recovering from a facial injury.

Welcome back Guzzler! Brodie Retallick will re-join the squad in Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/fd3ejPqnUQ — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 28, 2022

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika is fond of making changes week on week, although his team’s performance on Saturday may convince him to stick with the same side.

Los Pumas centre Jeronimo de la Fuente is expected to be back available after he missed out on the first test against the All Blacks due to a hamstring injury.

