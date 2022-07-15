All Blacks v Ireland third test: TV details, team news and kick-off time

History beckons for Ireland on Saturday.

Ireland have the chance to win a test series against the All Blacks for the first time in their history, having claimed a first-ever win against New Zealand on their own turf last weekend.

The All Blacks ran out as 42-19 victors in the first test in Auckland, although Ireland hit back the following weekend to notch a 23-12 win in Dunedin, to set up a decider in Wellington.

Astonishingly, Ireland have won four of their last seven test matches against the All Blacks, although the hosts ares still favourites to win the series on Saturday.

All Blacks v Ireland: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action on Saturday morning, with coverage beginning at 7.30am ahead of an 8.05am kick-off.

All Blacks v Ireland: Team news.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made just one change to his starting team, with Bundee Aki coming in for Garry Ringrose at centre, with the latter ruled out due to concussion.

There is one further change on the bench, with Keith Earls being named in the 23 jersey, in place of Aki who has been promoted to the starting team.

Our line up for Saturday's third and deciding Test in Wellington!

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has made four changes to his starting team, as Will Jordan has replaced Leicester Fainga’anuku on the wing, David Havili has come in for Quinn Tupaea at inside centre, Nepo Laulala has replaced Ofa Tu’ungafasi at tighthead prop and Sam Whitelock has returned to the second row.

Scott Barrett has been named to start at blindside flanker, although he is an injury doubt after aggravating a knee injury in training.

On the bench, former NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is in line to make his debut for the All Blacks, having made the switch from rugby league to rugby union at the start of the year.

Team for Wellington

