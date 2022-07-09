All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick admits New Zealand were never in the game

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick has admitted that New Zealand were “never in the game” as Ireland claimed a historic victory in Dunedin.

Ireland were dominant from the off under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, as they scored a well worked try which was finished off by Andrew Porter just two minutes into the game.

Johnny Sexton added a penalty to stretch Ireland’s lead to 10 and New Zealand became their own worst enemies as they picked up a red card and two yellow cards in the first 30 minutes.

New Zealand did score a try just before half time to close the gap to three points, although Ireland started the second half strongly thanks to a second try from Porter and didn’t concede again until the 77th minute.

Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick was speaking on Sky Sports after the game and argued that New Zealand never looked like winning in front of their home supporters in Dunedin.

Sean Fitzpatrick on New Zealand’s first loss at home to Ireland.

“No complaints at all. To beat the All Blacks you’ve got to take them on and that’s exactly what Ireland did. They didn’t give us an opportunity which created mistakes by the All Blacks,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Silly mistakes; turning over the ball, penalties, red cards, yellow cards, all by pressure. You look at the tries that Ireland scored, just purely through pressure. Throwing the gauntlet down to the All Blacks.

“Unfortunately, we were never in the game, even though it was 10-7 at half time. We were chasing the game. They’ll have a tough week. It’ll be a tough seven days for the All Blacks because they weren’t in the match today.

“Obviously the public will get on their backs and the coaches will be under pressure, the players will be under pressure. But the All Blacks will be disappointed.

“The whole set-up there. The coaches, the players will be really disappointed in that performance. They couldn’t put together a game that was competitive.”

Credit to @IrishRugby. See you in Wellington for the series decider.#NZLvIRE 🇳🇿☘️ pic.twitter.com/aaRSMONsv7 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 9, 2022

New Zealand will be feeling the pressure.

A loss to Ireland at home will go down as a major disappointment for the All Blacks, but losing the test series would be an absolute calamity for New Zealand.

Ian Foster and his coaching team came under plenty of criticism after the All Blacks lost their last two games of 2021, and a third loss in four games will increase the pressure even more.

The players certainly won’t be let off the hook either, as the All Blacks’ lack of discipline proved to be extremely costly while they also struggled to threaten Ireland in attack.

New Zealand will still be confident that they can beat Ireland next weekend, although this current All Blacks outfit look vulnerable in a way that their predecessors rarely have.

