All Blacks captain Sam Cane responds to Peter O’Mahony jibe

All Blacks captain Sam Cane saw the funny side of Peter O’Mahony’s choice words for him during his team’s loss to Ireland in Dunedin.

There were plenty of big collisions on show at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday as the All Blacks and Ireland came head to head in the second test, and the tension did spill over somewhat on occasion.

During one on-field scrap, O’Mahony was heard on referee Jaco Peyper’s microphone saying to Cane, “Who do you think you are? You’re a shit Richie McCaw pal.”

Cane was speaking to the media after an All Blacks training session and clearly wasn’t too insulted by O’Mahony’s jibe during Saturday’s game.

Sam Cane on Peter O’Mahony’s jibe.

“It’s just good rugby banter. It’s all part of the game, I don’t mind it. Good stuff,” Cane said when asked about his exchange with O’Mahony.

The All Blacks captain did seem more concerned about his side’s performance in Dunedin, although he has been encouraged by his team mates’ response to the loss.

“I’d describe it as really focused and determined. When we step out on the park we’re out here to work. We trained really well today and there’s a lot of little rugby conversations that are going on during the week. No stone left unturned,” Cane said.

“I think it’s about channelling our emotions in the right way. We’re angry and disappointed in ourselves but there’s no point in dwelling on that performance for too long.

“We have to pick ourselves up and shift the mindset really early, and highlight the things that we need to get better at. It’s quite energising and exciting and then we save those other emotions for Saturday night.”

POM when Sam Cane tries to put his hands on the decks#NZLvIRE #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/m4HoPhzUGZ — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 9, 2022

The New Zealand captain is under pressure.

Cane was the All Blacks’ best defender on Saturday, as he made 14 tackles, although he has come under a considerable amount of criticism since he was chosen as his country’s captain in 2020.

The 30-year-old is one of New Zealand’s most experienced players, although some believe that he is not good enough to start for the All Blacks even if he is the most natural leader in the team.

While Cane was injured last year, Ardie Savea and Sam Whitelock captained the All Blacks in his absence, with the former often filling in at open side flanker.

Savea has played at number eight this year to make room for Cane at open side flanker, with All Blacks head coach Ian Foster opting against starting someone who has plays primarily at the back of the scrum.

Read More About: All Blacks, ireland rugby, peter o'mahony, sam cane