All Blacks captain Sam Cane using ‘fear’ of losing Bledisloe Cup as motivation

Sam Cane has revealed the All Blacks are using fear as a motivator in their upcoming Bledisloe Cup encounters with the Wallabies.

New Zealand have held onto the Bledisloe Cup since 2003, although they have broken a couple of unwanted records already this year as they lost a first-ever test series to Ireland and lost to Argentina on home soil for the first time.

Australia would need to at least win one and draw one of their two matches against New Zealand this year to win back the Bledisloe Cup, a feat which does look more possible than in recent years due to the All Blacks’ inconsistent form.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was speaking to the media ahead of Thursday’s game in Melbourne and stressed that handing the Bledisloe Cup back to the Wallabies is something his team are desperate to avoid.

Sam Cane on the Bledisloe Cup.

“Obviously we’re proud of the performance we put out the other weekend but it’s certainly time to back it up. We haven’t been pleased with our inconsistencies this year,” Cane admitted.

“A trophy like this on the line over here, it’s a tough place to play in Australia. We haven’t always had great success over here and we know, it being a two-match series instead of three, this first one is critical.

“Winning or losing are both strong motivators, but in different ways. There is a fear of losing it, that pressure, but you look at that in a positive spin too.

“That’s something that motivates us to make sure it’s not on our watch. The way we view it is no one is holding the trophy, and when it comes up for grabs again each year both teams have a good chance of winning it. It’s up to us to get out there and take it.”

Hard one to call.

While the All Blacks are the bookies’ favourites to beat the Wallabies in Melbourne, both sides have been extremely inconsistent this year.

New Zealand and Australia have both won just three of their seven test matches this year, as the level of each team’s performances have varied wildly each week.

The All Blacks were excellent in a 53-3 victory against Argentina last time out, although they suffered a shock defeat to Los Pumas the previous week, having seemingly turned a corner with a brilliant win against South Africa in Johannesburg before that.

Australia have been similarly unpredictable, as a 31-point loss to Argentina was followed by a comfortable win against reigning world champions South Africa, before they were well beaten by the Springboks in their most recent game.

While a Wallabies win in Melbourne wouldn’t be a massive upset, anything other than a loss at the All Blacks’ fortress of Eden Park would be remembered by Australian supporters for years to come.

Read More About: All Blacks, sam cane, Wallabies