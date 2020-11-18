New Zealand captain Sam Cane has called out ‘brutal’ All Blacks fans, questioning their knowledge on the game of rugby.

Both Sam Cane and head coach Ian Foster have come under heavy criticism since their shock 25-15 loss to Argentina in the Tri Nations.

The loss was the Kiwi’s second in a row, which saw them drop to third in the World Rugby rankings and has left them with a slim chance of retaining the Tri Nations title.

‘Not captain material’: Fans hit back at Sam Cane over ‘brutal’ ABs commenthttps://t.co/L4jGryke47 pic.twitter.com/Ta5Y7UjjjK — Newstalk ZB Sport (@newstalkzbsport) November 18, 2020

Cane was speaking on Sky Sports New Zealand’s ‘The Breakdown’ and aired his frustrations about the criticism his side have been receiving.

“I think we have got amazing fans but we have also got some pretty brutal ones. With that, you have just got to remind yourself that, hey, they might like to think they know a lot about the game of rugby but really they don’t.

“They may know the game from what they see in the 80 minutes but they do not see a lot of the stuff that goes on behind the scenes,” Cane commented.

“We are on the right track”

The Chiefs player has had a rocky start as captain of the national team, winning two, drawing one and losing two of his first five games in charge.

While he has copped heavy criticism in the media, Sam Cane insists that he is only concerned with the opinions of those around him.

“To me, if I am having my leadership questioned in the public, people’s opinions that really matter to me are my team-mates and my coaches, who I work with every single day.

“I have got a lot of confidence from them we are on the right track,” Cane said.

The flanker also defended head coach Ian Foster, telling ‘The Breakdown’ the team are clear on what they have to do next.

“We understand being in this role comes with a lot of pressure and a lot of public scrutiny. So, it is not like it is a shock.

“He has given us really clear focuses on what we need to get better at, it does not feel like we are bogged down and do not have the answers,” Cane said.

