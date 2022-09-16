All Blacks’ Quinn Tupaea set for long time out after dangerous clear out

All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea will be out of action for at least three months after he partially ruptured an ACL ligament.

Tupaea was forced off in the 35th minute of the All Blacks’ thrilling 39-37 win against the Wallabies in Melbourne, after a dangerous clear out from Australia’s Darcy Swain.

Swain appeared to target Tupaea’s lower leg at the ruck, and was shown a yellow card for his actions after a TMO referral, although many feel the Wallabies lock was fortunate not to see red.

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster was speaking at the post-match press conference and stressed that they had a “big issue” with Swain’s dangerous clear out.

Ian Foster on Quinn Tupaea’s injury.

“Quinn’s gone off to get a scan. It looked dangerously like an ACL, which is a very significant long-term injury,” Foster said.

“We’ve got a big issue with [the clear out]. We’ve got a player who’s probably going to be out for nine months. You’re not allowed to target legs from the side on a clean out past the ball. So the rules are pretty clear.”

Foster confirmed the following morning that Tupaea suffered a partially ruptured ACL ligament which will rule him out of action for at least three months.

While Tupaea’s injury may not be quite as bad as Foster and many others feared, he will play no further role for the All Blacks this year and will be aiming to return to the pitch with the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific in 2023.

⚠️ GRAPHIC WARNING⚠️ Look away now if you’re squeamish! 😬😱 ↳ Bledisloe Cup First Test LIVE NOW in 4K UHD, on Stan Sport.#StanSportAU #BledisloeCup #AUSvNZL pic.twitter.com/7swfmAGig9 — Stan Sport Rugby (@StanSportRugby) September 15, 2022

Darcy Swain has been cited for the incident.

While Swain received a yellow card for the clear out, he has now been cited and could face a lengthy ban if his actions are deemed to be worthy of a red card.

Swain’s discipline has been a problem for the Wallabies this year, as he received a red card for a head butt on England’s Jonny Hill in the first test match between Australia and England in Perth.

The 25-year-old had only been on the pitch for roughly a minute before receiving a yellow card for his dangerous clear out on Tupaea, as he replaced the injured Rob Leota after 34 minutes.

