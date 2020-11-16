The All Blacks have fallen down to third.

New Zealand have dropped to their joint-lowest ever ranking of third in the World Rugby rankings following their shock defeat to Argentina on Saturday.

Los Pumas claimed a sensational first-ever win over the All Blacks in Sydney, winning by a comfortable margin of 10 points.

The men in black were out-muscled by a ferocious Argentine pack, led by Pablo Matera, and the Kiwis now look unlikely to win the 2020 Tri-Nations.

All Blacks under pressure.

The New Zealanders also lost last weekend to Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, making it one win and two losses for the men in black so far in the Tri-Nations.

It also makes it the first time the All Blacks have lost a test match twice in a row in more than nine years.

The last time they tasted consecutive defeats was against South Africa and the Wallabies in August 2011.

Head coach Ian Foster is now under considerable pressure in his home country having won two, drawn one and lost two in his first five games in charge.

The All Blacks have one game left in 2020, again against Argentina, and Foster may well be thankful that the world champion Springboks pulled out of the Tri-Nation due to player welfare concerns.

Welsh woes.

England went up to second in the world rankings as a result of New Zealand’s drop but the Kiwis were not the only team to fall down in the rankings.

Wales have dropped to a lowly ninth place, only one above their worst ever ranking of 10th.

Their heavy defeat to Ireland along with Argentina’s win on Saturday saw Los Pumas leapfrog the Welsh into eight place.

Andy Farrell’s men remained in fifth place following their 23-point win over Wales but are within touching distance of France in the rankings.

Should Ireland beat England, without captain Johnny Sexton, they will overtake France in fourth place even if the French prevail against Scotland in Edinburgh.

