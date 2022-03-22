All Blacks legends give their verdicts on Ireland’s Six Nations campaign

All Blacks legends Mils Muliaina, Jeff Wilson and John Kirwan have all been mightily impressed by Ireland, but have noted Johnny Sexton’s advancing age as cause for concern.

Ireland will play the All Blacks three times in July when they embark on their tour of New Zealand, and pundits from the most successful nation in rugby have been keeping a close eye on the men in green.

Although Andy Farrell’s side didn’t quite manage to win the Six Nations, they certainly weren’t far off, as they claimed big wins over Wales, England and Scotland to clinch the Triple Crown.

The former All Blacks trio of Muliaina, Wilson and Kirwan were speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and were very complimentary of Ireland’s attacking ability.

All Blacks legends give their thoughts on Ireland.

“I think they’ll be fairly confident about where they’re heading,” Muliaina said.

“I guess the one, and it’s not so much of a negative, but their driver has been around for a wee while. Who is coming through that’s going to take over from Johnny Sexton? That would be the only concern that I would have.

“If he falls over, the next guy behind Sexton, there’s a massive gap between them. But they’ve evolved. They’re very good at slowing the ball down and keeping the guys up.

“But also in terms of the attack game, they’ve evolved in terms of spreading it and keeping the ball alive. So clearly second place, but they’ve still got more to offer in terms of their depth.”

Jamison Gibson-Park’s influence praised.

Sexton is still very much a key player, something which rugby supporters all over the world are well aware of.

However, Wilson believes that New Zealand-born Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is actually more important to Ireland’s style of play, ever since establishing himself as the first-choice number nine.

“I would look at what they’ve created with Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back. They’ve moved on from Conor Murray and they’ve seen a different style of player in Gibson-Park, like [Antoine] Dupont’s doing for France,” Wilson commented.

“They’re the threat, they’re the key players for me, they’re the ones that are testing the defence. Yes, there’s no doubt there’s the leadership and what Jonathan Sexton brings, but they’ve got such confidence in what they’re doing with their front foot ball.

“I just really like what they’ve got. They didn’t quite get it done here (winning the Six Nations), but all the signs are so positive.”

Johnny Sexton’s age identified as a potential weakness.

Kirwan brought the discussion back towards Sexton, who has signed a contract with Ireland until the end of next year’s Rugby World Cup, by which time he will be 38.

Kirwan was very complimentary of the Irish veteran but believes there is no guarantee that he will still be at his best in 18 months’ time.

“My biggest concern is Sexton. I think he’s one of the world’s best stand-offs. He’s a great organiser, his out of hand kicking is next level from a tactical point of view,” Kirwan said.

“I think there’s a big risk for for anybody who’s selecting [with an eye to the] World Cup. Players tend to hang on for World Cups, so people retire after World Cups.

“So that’s going to be interesting, if he can stay healthy and fit enough because one year’s a long time when you’re starting to get [older].”

