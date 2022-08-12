All Blacks great Justin Marshall criticises Ian Foster for ‘conservative’ selections

Justin Marshall has criticised All Blacks head coach Ian Foster for being too conservative in his selections against the Springboks.

Saturday’s game in Johannesburg could be Foster’s last in charge of the All Blacks, as it has been reported that New Zealand Rugby have asked him to step down if the team returns from South Africa without a win.

Foster is understood to be unwilling to step down, which could force the union to sack and All Blacks head coach for the first time in history, if the Springboks win again this weekend.

All Blacks great Justin Marshall was speaking on Sky Sport NZ and expressed his concerns that Foster hasn’t taken enough of a risk selection-wise in what could prove to be a career-defining match.

Justin Marshall on Ian Foster’s selections.

“This is a conservative side. He was going to go one way or the other, Ian Foster, he was going to go ambitious and bold or he was going to go reasonably conservative,” Marshall said.

“Now there are some selections there that, to a degree are bold, but in my mind I think he could have been more risky.

“There are opportunities there I think for players to come into this game that can change the dynamic of the way that the All Blacks are playing.

“With this side it’s reasonably similar in the backline, apart from one change, a few changes up front and [Shannon] Frizell onto the side of the scrum – it’s not greatly different from what we saw in the test in Nelspruit.”

Our 23 for Ellis Park 🫡 pic.twitter.com/T6a7wZaPIL — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 11, 2022

Ellis Park awaits.

The All Blacks will take on the Springboks at their spiritual home in Ellis Park, which former South Africa captain John Smit described as “hell on Earth” for opposition teams in his autobiography.

Other than the fervent Springboks fans that will do their best to intimidate the All Blacks, visiting players also have to put up with the effect the altitude has on their lungs, as the stadium sits 1800m above sea level.

New Zealand did win their last match at the stadium in 2015, although last weekend’s game gave little reason to believe that the All Blacks will beat the Springboks in the second test.

Read More About: All Blacks, ian foster, Justin Marshall