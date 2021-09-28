All Blacks prop Joe Moody calls on referees to combat Springboks injury stoppages

All Blacks prop Joe Moody has hit out at the Springboks for the number of injury breaks that occurred during the sides’ last encounter.

New Zealand secured a narrow 19-17 victory against the South Africa in the 100th test match between the two sides on Saturday, in a largely cagey affair.

The All Blacks, who have been back to their attacking best this year, were only able to score one try against the Springboks, as they were drawn into a game that resembled this year’s British and Irish Lions tests.

South Africa have aimed to slow down the pace of their games this year with frequent injury breaks, a tactic with Moody criticised at a press conference on Monday.

Joe Moody on the Springboks’ tactics.

“It did get very frustrating. It almost felt like I was hardly getting a sweat on,” Moody said.

“Literally just about every stoppage someone was going down and having a smoko, so it would be nice if something could be sorted with the officiating this weekend.”

While Moody has called on the officials to increase the pace of the game, the veteran prop did acknowledge that there are many areas that New Zealand can improve upon themselves.

“If you saw all the clips we got shown where we could have made better decisions and done things better, you would say there is a lot of room for improvement,” Moody admitted.

“For the most part, we were getting in the right places, and it was about making better decisions. It’s about guys standing up and actually calling for the ball when they’re in the right spot.”

“It’s always good scrummaging against the South Africans” – Joe Moody.#RSAvNZL #TRC2021 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 27, 2021

The Springboks aim to end three-game losing streak.

South Africa were much improved on Saturday compared to their 13-point loss to Australia the previous weekend, but they were unable to see off a misfiring New Zealand side nonetheless.

The loss to the All Blacks has made it three defeats in-a-row for the world champions, who recently surrendered their number one ranking to their rivals.

Their Springboks’ often-criticised tactics were largely successful against the All Blacks last weekend, but Jacques Nienaber’s side still rarely threatened with ball in hand, and are largely too rigid in sticking to their game plan.

New Zealand made some uncharacteristic unenforced errors against South Africa on Saturday, and should their handling improve, the Springboks could struggle to deal with the All Blacks’ high tempo game.

