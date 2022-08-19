All Blacks great Jerome Kaino names favourites for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Jerome Kaino has picked France as the favourites for next year’s Rugby World Cup off the back of Les Bleus’ recent strides forward.

It’s hard to remember when international rugby was last so competitive, with any of the world’s top sides seemingly capable of beating each other on any given day, which bodes very well for next year’s World Cup.

France are potentially the sole exception, as they have won their last 10 test matches, with their last defeat coming against Australia in Brisbane back in July 2021.

All Blacks great and Toulouse skills coach Jerome Kaino was speaking to Midi Olympique about next year’s World Cup and admitted that he believes France are more likely to win than New Zealand.

“France are favourites in my eyes,” Kaino revealed, translated from French.

“Through the rugby they play, the confidence they have stored away with their recent successes and the fact that the competition is taking place on their soil, the French supporters have a great capacity to carry their team.

“Antoine Dupont is incredible. I admire his calmness under pressure. It’s the same for Romain Ntamack. They are so serene.

“Whether it’s a Top 14 final or a casual encounter, they have the same approach. And they are very professional. Each week, they seek to progress.”

A tough route to the final awaits Les Bleus.

While they have proven they can beat the best, France do have a difficult route to navigate at next year’s tournament, with the world’s current four highest ranked teams all on the same side of the draw.

France will play New Zealand in the pool stages, while they will likely face one of Ireland or South Africa in the quarter-finals, unless Scotland can produce an upset in Pool B.

Les Bleus are no stranger to winning big matches at World Cups, although they have never managed to win the tournament, despite reaching the final in 1987, 1999 and 2011.

