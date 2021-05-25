All Blacks great Jeff Wilson names the greatest Super Rugby player of all time

Former All Blacks winger Jeff Wilson has labelled Crusaders fly-half Richie Mo’unga as the greatest Super Rugby player of all time.

Mo’unga was again exemplary for the Crusaders against Australian champions the Reds at the weekend, as the All Blacks fly-half scored a hat-trick of tries in the 63-28 hammering in Brisbane.

Wilson was speaking on Sky Sport New Zealand’s rugby talk show ‘The Breakdown’ and argued that Mo’unga is the greatest to have played in Super Rugby at the age of just 27.

🤩 We’ve run out of words to describe Richie Mo’unga’s 31-point masterclass against the Reds. Just sit back and enjoy the @CrusadersRugby maestro in action. 🎥: @SkySportNZ — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) May 22, 2021

‘He has been outstanding.’

“It is Richie Mo’unga,” Wilson said when asked who he thought the best Super Rugby player of all time was.

“You think about the three Super Rugby titles, plus Super Rugby Aotearoa and another Super Rugby Aotearoa. I’m looking at his performance, the impact that he has on the game.

“Yes, he’s playing for a Crusaders team which is outstanding and they are giving him a platform to play off, but under pressure in big moments when the game is on the line, he’s found ways to win. From the very moment he stepped on that field for them, he has been outstanding.”

Richie Mo’unga’s career so far.

Mo’unga first played for the Crusaders in 2016, and has won three Super Rugby titles, as well as two Super Rugby Aotearoa titles with the all-conquering New Zealand side already.

In fact, the Crusaders have won every trophy available to them since 2017, with Mo’unga playing a crucial role in all of those titles in the number 10 shirt.

The 27-year-old hasn’t quite reached the same heights with his country, having been knocked out of the Rugby World Cup semi-final by England in 2019. However, Mo’unga has played a role in two of New Zealand’s Rugby Championship triumphs.

The Crusaders play maker has been largely favoured ahead of Beauden Barrett for New Zealand at fly-half since 2019, with Barrett shifting to fullback to make room for both of them in the All Blacks’ starting team.

Barrett has said that he is determined to win back the New Zealand 10 jersey, saying that he believes there are better options than him at fullback, but Mo’unga is likely to retain the starting role at fly-half based on his performances so far this season.

