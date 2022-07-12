All Blacks great Jeff Wilson insists Dunedin test was ‘not a fair fight’

Jeff Wilson has argued that the second test match between the All Blacks and Ireland wasn’t a “fair fight” after Angus Ta’avao was shown a red card.

The odds were stacked against New Zealand 30 minutes into the second test match, as Ta’avao was shown a red card for a high tackle on Garry Ringrose when Ireland already led by 10 points.

New Zealand actually managed to close the gap to three points by half time, but Ireland put in an assured performance in the second half to claim a 23-12 victory in Dunedin.

All Blacks great Jeff Wilson was speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and stressed that the match should be put into context as Ireland had a numerical advantage for most of the game.

Jeff Wilson on Ireland’s win against the All Blacks.

“You have to be concerned but the context of the test match changed the moment Angus Ta’avao was red carded,” Wilson said.

“So when you start thinking about what the All Blacks had to face for the remainder of those 80 minutes, it was going to be difficult for them to get over the top of a team that’s clearly world class.

“That’s what this side are; disciplined on defence, incredibly accurate, and when you’re a man down it takes its toll. They just created more and more pressure and did what they’re very, very good at.

“The red card, we’ll talk about this and the impact on the game, but we’ve seen this happen before. It happened in the Lions series when we lost Sonny Bill Williams in the second test match.

“So you can’t say it was a fair fight because they didn’t play 15 on 15. But in both test matches Ireland have shown that they are very, very good. I’ll keep going back to that; they are quality and are good enough to score points against the All Blacks.”

Credit to @IrishRugby. See you in Wellington for the series decider.#NZLvIRE 🇳🇿☘️ pic.twitter.com/aaRSMONsv7 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 9, 2022

Wellington is the stage for the series decider.

Expect a different type of game in the third test this Saturday, as the series is moved from the indoor stadium in Dunedin to an often wet and windy venue in Wellington.

Ireland’s midweek team employed plenty of tactical kicks and often kept the ball among the pack against the Māori All Blacks today, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the first-choice side do something similar if the weather doesn’t improve.

The All Blacks showed great handling skills in wet conditions in Auckland, although Ireland’s defence was much improved in the second test and Andy Farrell will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday.

