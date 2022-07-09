All Blacks coach Ian Foster fumes over his side’s ‘unacceptable’ errors

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster bemoaned his side’s “unacceptable” errors as Ireland claimed a historic victory on New Zealand soil.

Ireland notched a 23-12 victory in Dunedin to level the test series with the All Blacks, with the hosts ultimately unable to overcome a red card to prop Angus Ta’avao in the 30th minute.

Ta’avao wasn’t the only man at fault for the All Blacks, as Leicester Fainga’anuku and Ofa Tu’ungafasi were shown yellow cards while several players made handling errors despite the perfect conditions at the indoor stadium.

Ian Foster was speaking at a press conference after the game and was not happy with how many mistakes the All Blacks had made against Ireland.

Ian Foster on the All Blacks’ errors.

“We’ve had a couple of starts are substandard, which we’re going to have to improve on. I love the attitude of the team through that rather chaotic quarter where things were happening and with the cards,” Foster said.

“That try at the start of the second half hurt us. It’s hard trying to play catch up with 14 men against a really well organised defensive team. But you know there was some probably an unacceptable amount of errors in terms of the handling stuff.

“I think it’s a bit of an eye-opener, particularly for a few newer players to feel that sort of tension and pressure and trying to force things when you’re one man down.”

How much things can change in a week.

The All Blacks capitalised on Irish errors last Saturday in Auckland as they scored a number of breakaway tries, while it was the hosts who were punished for their mistakes in Dunedin this time around.

While Ireland didn’t turn half chances into points nearly as well as the All Blacks did in the first test, they remained composed in the second half to see out the win against their numerically disadvantaged opponents.

Discipline is a key area in which New Zealand will obviously need to be better in next weekend, although they will also be concerned with their handling errors and inability to find gaps in the Irish defence.

