All Blacks coach Ian Foster says Tawera Kerr-Barlow Wallabies switch ‘doesn’t feel right’

Ian Foster has said it “doesn’t feel right” for ex-All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow to be able to play for the Wallabies.

Kerr-Barlow has made himself available for selection for the Wallabies, thanks to World Rugby’s new eligibility rules, having played 29 times for the All Blacks in the past.

The former All Blacks scrum-half was born in Australia, and as more than three years have passed since he won his last cap for New Zealand, he is free to change his international allegiance.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s game against Argentina and admitted that the situation seems strange to him.

“Look, it’s just a consequence of World Rugby’s eligibility laws, isn’t it? It kind of doesn’t feel right to me, but rules are rules, and he’s entitled,” Foster said.

“All I know is the beauty that he brought into the All Blacks camp, he’s a quality person and quality rugby player, so there is no judgement on that decision.

“But what I remember from him is the influence he had in our environment, which was fantastic. To kind of think of that going somewhere else is a bit funny. But like I said, rules are rules and that’s the way the game is going.”

“I was born there, I have a lot of ties in this country and if the staff calls me I will go without hesitation.” 🦘https://t.co/yN2U625Ynx — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 24, 2022

World Rugby’s new eligibility rules.

Kerr-Barlow is yet to be called up for Australia, and may never be, given that the Wallabies can only select three overseas-based players per squad and are not short of quality options at scrum-half.

Other high-profile players have made the switch, as Israel Folau has switched from Australia to Tonga, Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau have switched from New Zealand to Tonga, while Seta Tamanivalu has switched from New Zealand to Fiji.

The new rules were brought in with the Pacific Island nations in mind, although players can switch from any country to another, as long as they haven’t played international rugby for at least three years and that either themselves, their parents or their grandparents were born in the country they now wish to represent.

