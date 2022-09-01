All Blacks coach Ian Foster explains decision to persist with same starting team

Ian Foster has explained his decision to persist with the same starting All Blacks team following last weekend’s loss to Argentina.

Argentina claimed a first-ever victory against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil last Saturday, as Los Pumas battled to a 25-18 triumph in Christchurch.

Despite the result, an identical New Zealand starting team will take to the pitch this weekend in Hamilton, while Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has actually made four changes to his starting side.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was speaking at a press conference after naming his team and stressed that his players need to get better at dealing with pressure in the closing stages of matches.

Ian Foster on the All Blacks’ loss to Argentina.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with the result, there’s no doubt about that. You’re looking at the first 50-odd minutes and thinking, well actually, that group had a good base for that game,” Foster said.

“We should have been good enough to push through and win it. We weren’t and we clearly got a bit flustered under pressure and it narrowed down some of our options.

“So on-field we’ve got to get better than that’s the next thing for this group, getting consistency in that last part of the game. From a championship side, it’s a key, vital game. We have to go and win this one.”

23 for the Tron 💪 pic.twitter.com/M4XFV4uQrL — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 31, 2022

‘We were actually doing a whole lot of good stuff.’

While Foster certainly wasn’t a fan of the result in Christchurch, he was impressed with several aspects of his team’s performance which has convinced him to stick with the same starting lineup.

“A lot of that is based on the performance earlier in the game. I thought we kept them in the game with some inaccuracies on that offside line, which was frustrating,” Foster admitted.

“They went 3, 6, 9, 12 and stayed in the hunt. But overall I thought the scrum was strong, the lineout functioned really well, our carries were going good, we were seeing the kicking space – we were actually doing a whole lot of good stuff.

“We’re backing that and making sure we grow and get a few more lessons from that as well.”

Although the All Blacks’ starting team is unchanged, there are four changes on the bench, with Beauden Barrett, Dalton Papali’i, Brodie Retallick and Dane Coles making their returns to the match-day squad.

Read More About: All Blacks, ian foster