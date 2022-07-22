All Blacks coach Ian Foster plays down Joe Schmidt’s role with the team

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has played down the role that Joe Schmidt has with New Zealand’s national team.

Schmidt has now properly started in his role as an All Blacks’ selector, although he did spend time with the squad in the lead up to the first test against Ireland due to members of the coaching team testing positive for Covid-19.

Since the All Blacks’ test series defeat to Ireland, there had been reports that Schmidt could be taking on a more senior role with the team, although that isn’t the case, for now at least.

Foster was speaking at a press conference after naming the All Blacks squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship and explained that Schmidt would not be travelling with the team to South Africa.

Ian Foster on Joe Schmidt’s role with the All Blacks.

“The selectors that selected this [squad] were the existing three, minus Grant Fox plus Joe Schmidt. So myself, Plum [John Plumtree] and Joe Schmidt,” Foster explained.

“So Joe Schmidt has now officially joined us in his role. There’s lots of talk about Joe’s role, but Joe’s role is as flagged six months ago.

“He’s come in as the independent selector, he also has a secondary role of being an opposition analysis for me, like an opposition head coach. He is working behind the scenes with me on the strategic areas that we feel we need to move.

“So I’m excited to have him on board. He’s not travelling with us [to South Africa] so we’re clear, and at this stage he hasn’t got an on the field role. But he is working hard with me, particularly on the strategic area of our game.”

Our squad for the 2022 LipovitanD Rugby Championship. pic.twitter.com/buA1m8iDz8 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 22, 2022

Sam Cane retained as captain.

There had also been reports saying that Sam Cane would be stripped of the All Blacks captaincy, although the 30-year-old will continue to lead his country in the Rugby Championship.

Foster expressed his full confidence in Cane’s ability to continue in the role after disappointing defeats to Ireland.

“I believe in him. I believe in him as a person and as a leader. I think the easiest thing to do when a series doesn’t go your way is to point the finger and blame and want people’s neck,” Foster said.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in Sam as a player and as a person, and in the leadership group around him. That same group that we’re talking about has been part of the same conversations we’ve had.

“We all know there’s a high amount of accountability when you put on an All Blacks jersey and we need to be better.”

