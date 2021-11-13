All Blacks coach Ian Foster takes stab at Ireland players for ‘going down with cramp’

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has commented on “a lot” of Ireland players going down injured during his side’s loss in Dublin.

Ireland were deserved victors against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium, as they dominated large periods of the game to claim a 29-20 win against the world’s top ranked side.

It was a pulsating, physical encounter, in which a number of players from both Ireland and New Zealand went down with injuries, with the likes of Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown and Johnny Sexton all being forced to leave the field of play.

Foster was speaking at the post-match press conference after his side’s loss to Ireland and accused Irish players of deliberately slowing down the game in the final 15 minutes.

Ian Foster on Ireland’s perceived delaying tactics.

“For the last 15 minutes there was a lot of stoppages and there was a lot of cramping. There was a lot of deliberate slowing the game down which was a bit frustrating,” Foster said, via the Irish Independent.

“Sometimes, when you don’t have a lot of ball you have to send a lot of people to rucks whereas whereas we could commit only one tackler.

“I think it sucked a lot of juice out of the end as well so I think it was the ability to take the opportunity when it was presented to them was the difference in the game.”

Andy Farrell’s side can be very pleased with themselves.

While Foster did have his complaints about the game, he was complimentary of his side’s opponents, calling it the “best Ireland performance I’ve come up against in my time.”

Foster was an All Blacks assistant coach for Ireland’s last two wins against New Zealand in 2018 and 2016, which goes to show just how good Ireland were at the Aviva Stadium today.

Ireland can be very pleased with their performance today, although captain Johnny Sexton insisted immediately after the match that it is only the start of his side’s journey, and that they have more in them.

The men in green have one more game this November against Argentina, although head coach Andy Farrell is likely to make a number of changes to his team for the encounter with Los Pumas.

