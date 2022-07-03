All Blacks boss Ian Foster believes Ireland have reason to be hopeful

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster believes Ireland have reason to be hopeful in the second test after some strong periods of play at Eden Park.

Ireland started on the front foot at Eden Park, as Keith Earls went over for the first try of the game after five minutes as Andy Farrell’s side managed to stretch the All Blacks’ defence.

New Zealand dominated the second quarter of the match however, as they ran in four tries in the space of 20 minutes to all but end the game as a contest by half time.

Both sides scored two tries apiece in the second half, although Ireland certainly could have scored more as two tries were disallowed while they were held up over the try line on a number of occasions.

Foster was speaking at the post-match press conference and acknowledged that Ireland put the All Blacks under a lot of pressure in defence at times and will look to build on that next weekend in Dunedin.

Ian Foster on Ireland’s performance.

“I thought you saw a very determined Irish team tonight. They showed that,” Foster said.

“They had enough glimpses of good moments in that first quarter and particularly the third quarter, and even the way they finished to walk away with a bit of hope, I would have thought.

“Whilst I thought we were really ruthless when we scored points but we were put under a lot of pressure. Particularly defensively I would have probably just given us a pass mark.

“I thought our goal line stuff was excellent but we really did allow too many opportunities for them to get in behind us. They’ll be pleased with that.”

First Test of 2022 ✅ On to the next. pic.twitter.com/7nIEAuIlUv — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 2, 2022

Ireland will look to cut down on inaccuracies.

While Ireland did have some success in breaking down the All Blacks’ defence with some excellent back line moves, when they tried to force the pass New Zealand were well able to capitalise on any mistake.

The slippery conditions at Eden Park won’t have helped either side’s handling skills, although conditions will be perfect next weekend at the indoor stadium in Dunedin.

Ireland could be without their captain in Johnny Sexton after he was removed after suffering a blow to the head in the first half, although Andy Farrell has suggested he could be available after passing a second HIA.

