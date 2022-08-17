All Blacks retain Ian Foster as head coach, Joe Schmidt given full-time position

New Zealand Rugby have given their backing to Ian Foster to remain as All Blacks head coach until next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Foster had been under immense pressure after the All Blacks suffered three consecutive losses, although a win against the Springboks in Johannesburg on Saturday has changed the narrative.

All Blacks players came out in support of Foster after the victory at Ellis Park and the New Zealand Rugby board have now given the head coach their backing to remain in the position until next year’s World Cup in France.

In addition, Joe Schmidt has taken on a full-time assistant coach role with the All Blacks, having joined the set-up as a selector earlier this year.

Ian Foster on Joe Schmidt.

Foster was highly complimentary of the former Ireland head coach and stressed how impressed he has been with Schmidt since he joined the All Blacks set-up.

“Joe Schmidt has been on my radar, probably for a couple of years,” said Foster.

“We flagged at the start of this year that his role was to join us after the Irish series as an independent selector to replace Grant Fox and in addition he was going to do some opposition analysis work and work alongside myself in the strategy area.

“We started that after the Irish series and are delighted with how that’s going. I have a great relationship with Joe.”

News update ahead of the series with Argentina. pic.twitter.com/5zZZTnnUNN — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 17, 2022

Evolving All Blacks coaching team.

Schmidt has been appointed as an unspecified full-time assistant coach, although it is likely that he will be acting mainly as an attack coach, replacing Brad Mooar who was relieved of his duties after the test series loss to Ireland.

While Schmidt had been working closely with Foster since that loss to Ireland, he did not travel to South Africa with the All Blacks but continued to stay in contact with the team.

New Zealand play host to Argentina in the next two rounds of The Rugby Championship, where they are back in with a great chance of retaining their title after beating South Africa last time out.

Read More About: All Blacks, ian foster, Joe Schmidt