All Blacks boss Ian Foster argues that cards are ‘not helping’ spectacle of rugby

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster believes supporters would prefer not to see “lopsided” contests due to yellow and red cards.

There was no shortage of cards handed out in the second test between Ireland and the All Blacks, as the hosts received a red card and two yellow cards, while the tourists were shown one yellow card, all in the first half.

It would be hard to argue that any of the cards handed out weren’t deserved, although it did result in a somewhat unusual spectacle in the first half as the All Blacks were reduced to 13 men on two occasions, and actually should have been down to 12 at one stage.

Foster was speaking at a press conference ahead of the series decider and argued that some of the All Blacks’ uncharacteristic errors were as a result of their numerical disadvantage.

Ian Foster on cards in rugby.

“I think when you play with 14 men you can end up getting a little bit looser than perhaps what you need to. We’re trying to chase and break down a really good Irish defence with one man down,” Foster said.

“We’re trying to defend their attack with one man down and sometimes you’re trying to cover two jobs instead of doing one job really well. That’s the reality of playing rugby with the amount of cards being shown at the moment.

“We’ve just got to take our lessons from that but now we’ve got to just get back and say, ‘Well, she’s 15 on 15 and we just need to do the job we need to do and have certainty about it.'”

When asked if he believes Saturday’s game will be 15 on 15, Foster acknowledged that more cards are a strong possibility.

“It’s well documented that [cards] are dominating the game. It’s not helping the spectacle. I understand the reasons but it probably needs a decent debate.”

Team for Wellington 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NBeFb1scf9 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 13, 2022

‘Do we want to keep seeing contests that are a little bit lopsided?’

While the increase in cards in recent years is highly correlated to World Rugby’s attempt to reduce head injuries in the sport, Foster believes rugby officials need to find a better balance between player welfare and the spectacle of matches.

“[The debate is] certainly happening behind the scenes, and it’s getting that balance between the player welfare side of it, and that argument’s strong, and then you get the fan-centric side of it, and that argument’s strong,” Foster acknowledged.

“Then you get the people who are actually playing the game, who prepare all week to play a game and then suddenly that gets disrupted. What can we take responsibility for? Well, it’s our technique, our discipline, and we’ve got to be strong on that.

“But I think there is a wider discussion about where the game is going and do we want to keep seeing contests that are a little bit lopsided in numbers? I think the answer everyone says is no to that. I think we’ve got to find a way.”

