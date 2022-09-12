All Blacks defence coach hoping Wallabies star doesn’t get his hands on the ball

All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod is hoping that Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete doesn’t see much of the ball in Melbourne this Thursday.

New Zealand will take on Australia in a rare midweek test match this Thursday, with both sides still in the hunt for The Rugby Championship title.

While the All Blacks are expected to claim a victory in Melbourne after a 50-point hammering of Argentina, they certainly won’t be overconfident after four loss in seven games this season.

McLeod was speaking to the media in Melbourne and picked out danger man Koroibete as one player the All Blacks will need to keep a close eye on.

“Hopefully the ball doesn’t get to him. So we’ll try to work on that first, and then once he does get the ball we just can’t give him time or space,” McLeod said.

“He’s extremely strong, has got fantastic footwork and a great skillset. So we’ll want to eliminate his time on the ball.”

McLeod was also highly complimentary of Kurtley Beale, who has been named in the Wallabies’ wider squad for the first time this year and could feature against the All Blacks on Thursday.

“He’s back for a reason. He’s got a brilliant skillset, he’s one of the best open ball running players in the world. I’m sure that’s why they’ve picked him so we’re expecting that.”

The Rugby Championship is wide open.

All four teams in The Rugby Championship are still in with a realistic chance of silverware, as New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina have all won two and lost two so far.

So often dominated by the All Blacks, this year’s tournament has been refreshingly unpredictable, with Argentina the only side that has managed to string together two consecutive wins so far.

New Zealand do have a slight advantage, as they sit in first place one point ahead of the rest thanks to two bonus points, although the All Blacks’ start to the season has been their worst in many years.

Australia, like New Zealand, have won just three of their seven games this year, although they have proven they can beat the world’s best sides on their day with victories against South Africa, England and Argentina.

