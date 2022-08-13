World Cup winning All Blacks coach Graham Henry takes aim at New Zealand public

World Cup winning All Blacks head coach Graham Henry has labelled New Zealand rugby supporters’ reaction to a string of losses as “embarrassing”.

New Zealand will attempt to avoid a fourth consecutive loss today when they take on South Africa at Ellis Park, although the odds are stacked against the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

South Africa ran out as comfortable winners last Saturday in Mbombela as they claimed a 26-10 victory, which saw criticism directed towards the team and head coach Ian Foster increase even further.

Former All Blacks head coach Graham Henry was writing in the New Zealand Herald and argued that the side have been subjected to unfair criticism from their own supporters.

Graham Henry on the ‘unfair’ criticism the All Blacks have faced.

“The players, the captain Sam Cane and their coach Ian Foster have been subjected to unfair, unkind vitriol,” Henry wrote.

“These guys are giving their all. The distasteful, mean-spirited tone of the criticism coming from our own people and aimed at our team has made me wonder: Whatever happened to the team of five million?

“Whingeing and moaning? That’s not the Kiwi way – it’s embarrassing; and it’s not how we want the rest of the world to see us.

“True sports fans stand with their side in fair weather and foul. For more than a century, All Blacks fans have been lucky to experience more sunshine than gloom.

“But dark days are here right now. And in challenging times you must stand together if you’re going to stand tall.”

Last chance for Ian Foster.

New Zealand Rugby are also unhappy with the All Blacks’ performances as of late, with Foster reportedly told to step down as head coach if the team return from South Africa without a win.

Foster is understood to be unwilling to step down, which could result in an All Blacks head coach being sacked for the first time in history, if the Springboks come out on top again today.

The All Blacks’ chances of defending their Rugby Championship title would also be left hanging by a thread if they lose at Ellis Park, with just two rounds of six played.

