All Blacks to host Fiji as World Rugby confirm summer tests

New Zealand will play Fiji for the first time since 2011 this July while South Africa will play Georgia twice before their series with the British and Irish Lions.

The All Blacks will play Fiji twice this summer, instead of Italy as was originally planned, while New Zealand will also play host to Tonga and Samoa’s two-legged Rugby World Cup Oceania qualifier.

Rugby World Cup champions South Africa will play their first game since November 2019 when they take on Georgia twice this summer, on the 3rd and 10th of July, before their three-test series with the Lions.

Japan will also play their first game of international rugby since the 2019 Rugby World Cup this summer, when they take on the Lions on the 26th of June, before playing Ireland on the 3rd of July.

Australia will host France in a three-test series while Wales will also play three games this July – one against Canada before playing two matches against Argentina.

England will also play against Canada, as well as the USA, where up to 10,000 fans are expected to be permitted to attend each match at Twickenham Stadium. Scotland, meanwhile, will play Georgia and Romania.

Italy’s tour of New Zealand cancelled.

Italy are the only tier one rugby nation yet to schedule any tests for this summer, according to World Rugby’s official fixtures list, after their planned tour to New Zealand was cancelled due to health concerns.

New Zealand’s government currently requires all visitors to quarantine for 14 days on arrival to the country, unless travelling from Australia, Niue or the Cook Islands, which has caused Italy to call off their tour.

However, Italy will are scheduled to play the All Blacks this Autumn, as well as Argentina and Uruguay.

