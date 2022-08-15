All Blacks bounce back in World Rugby Rankings after win in South Africa

The All Blacks have moved up one place to fourth in the World Rugby Rankings after they claimed a 35-23 win against the Springboks.

New Zealand had dropped to an all-time low of fifth in last week’s rankings after they were comfortably beaten by South Africa in Mbombela, in what was the All Blacks’ third consecutive loss.

Most had expected the All Blacks to lose for the fourth time in a row in Johannesburg, although they turned on the style to score four fantastic tries and down the Springboks in front of their home supporters.

The win has seen New Zealand leapfrog England into fourth place in the rankings, while South Africa remain above them in third place, but only just.

Australia fall after heavy loss in San Juan.

The Wallabies have fallen to their joint-lowest ranking of seventh, after they were put to the sword by Los Pumas in San Juan.

An injury-hit Australia side were made to pay for their uncertainty in the back field, as Argentina profited greatly off contestable kicks and ultimately scored seven tries in a 48-17 rout.

Scotland have risen above Australia into sixth place as a result, while Argentina remain in ninth place, although the gap between them and eighth-placed Wales has been greatly reduced.

Argentina’s bonus-point win has also seen them rise to the top of The Rugby Championship table, with two rounds played.

Australia sit in second place thanks to their bonus-point win last week, while South Africa are in third place and New Zealand remain at the bottom despite their impressive showing at Ellis Park.

TRC STANDINGS RD #2

Two rounds down, one win apiece and all to play for…

Match Reports: https://t.co/hjwFUn62WV pic.twitter.com/39xpbomRD4 — TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) August 14, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.03

2. France (N/C) – 89.41

3. South Africa (N/C) – 87.78

4. New Zealand (+1) – 87.76

5. England (-1) – 86.25

6. Scotland (+1) – 81.93

7. Australia (-1) – 81.65

8. Wales (N/C) – 81.28

9. Argentina (N/C) – 79.32

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.74

11. Samoa (N/C) – 75.75

12. Fiji (N/C) – 75.08

13. Georgia (N/C) – 74.51

14. Italy (N/C) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.79

17. Romania (N/C) – 66.33

18. Uruguay (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.17

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.08

Read More About: All Blacks, world rugby rankings