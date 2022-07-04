All Blacks star Beauden Barrett promises high tempo in second Ireland test

Beauden Barrett has guaranteed that the All Blacks will play a high tempo game against Ireland in the second test of the series in Dunedin.

This Saturday’s game between New Zealand and Ireland will take place at Forsyth Barr Stadium, a fully indoor venue in the southern city of Dunedin where perfect conditions are guaranteed.

New Zealand and Ireland managed to string together some excellent pieces of play in wet conditions at Eden Park in the first test, although a slippery ball did trip up both sides at times.

All Blacks out-half Beauden Barrett was speaking at a press conference in Dunedin and promised reporters that his side will look to up the tempo in their second encounter with Ireland.

Beauden Barrett on the All Blacks’ plan of attack.

“You can certainly guarantee that [we’ll play at a high tempo] down here and that’s one of the exciting things about being down in Dunedin,” Barrett said.

“We’re setting up a game plan to suit the conditions and we want to take our game to another level. We’ve already identified many areas to get better in.

“I think that’s encouraging, knowing that we’re playing down here and obviously there were some missed opportunities out there at the weekend. Although it was our first go at it, we’d like to improve a lot.”

The series could be decided in Dunedin.

Ireland will have to cut down on the errors if they are to have any hope of beating the All Blacks in Dunedin and keep the test series alive.

Andy Farrell’s side were able to put New Zealand under plenty of pressure when they kept hold of the ball, but any mistakes they made were harshly punished by their opponents.

Johnny Sexton’s availability is yet to be confirmed for Saturday’s match, although Ireland could welcome back the likes of Mack Hansen and Rob Herring, who missed the first test of the series.

