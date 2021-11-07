All Blacks Ardie Savea and Ngani Laumape back plans to change eligibility rules

All Blacks duo Ardie Savea and Ngani Laumape have backed World Rugby’s plans to change the eligibility rules to allow players to represent more than one country.

Currently players are only allowed to represent one country in their careers, unless they avail of a loophole in the eligibility rules which states that they can change their allegiance through playing rugby sevens at the Olympics or at an Olympic qualifier.

To date, only a few players have availed of this loophole, such as former New Zealand international Malakai Fekitoa and former Australia international Lopeti Timani, both of whom recently switched their allegiance to Tonga, the country of their birth.

‘World Rugby open up the eligibility rules.’

The two Tongans may soon be one of many players to switch their allegiance however, as World Rugby are voting this month on whether to change the eligibility laws.

For a player to switch their allegiance, either themselves or their parents would reportedly need to have been born in the country they wish to switch to, and they would need to have spent at least three years away from international rugby.

Savea, who captained the All Blacks on several occasions this year and Laumape, who last played for New Zealand in 2020, both voiced their support of the proposed changes to the eligibility rules on Twitter.

Tonga could feature several big-name players at the next Rugby World Cup.

If World Rugby approve of the changes to the eligibility rules, the likes of Tonga could benefit massively from an influx of players who used to represent tier one nations such as New Zealand and Australia.

Laumape could play for Tonga at the next World Cup, as it would be three years since he last played for New Zealand by then, assuming he continues to play his club rugby in France.

He could be joined by a fellow former All Black in Charles Piutau, along with controversial former Australia international Israel Folau.

Tonga wouldn’t be the only country to benefit from such a change, but they do act as a useful example to show just how much a change to the national eligibility rules could help some of rugby’s smaller nations.

