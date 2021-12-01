All Blacks star Ardie Savea explains how he ‘challenged the system’ in signing new contract

All Blacks star Ardie Savea has explained how he acted as his own agent in negotiating a deal with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes.

In a peculiar video which Savea posted to Instagram, the All Blacks star commended himself for being able to secure a new contract which will keep him signed on with New Zealand until the end of 2025, and with the Hurricanes until the end of 2023.

The video is edited to make it look like Savea is having a conversation with himself, in which he says that he is the first player to negotiate a contract with New Zealand Rugby without an agent.

Ardie Savea explains why he negotiated his own contract.

“For me it was about doing something different. It was all about patience, changing the narrative, challenging the system, understanding that this wasn’t going to be easy,” Savea said.

“This is something nobody has done before in New Zealand. Nobody has negotiated their own deal to make themselves up there in New Zealand in this calibre.

“They tried to say you [meaning himself] can’t do a deal. They tried to say athletes should just stick to what they know. We wanted to just show that we can do a lot more than just carrying the ball and tackling somebody. We can tackle a contract if we wanted to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ardie Savea (@ardiesavea)

The All Blacks star could switch Super Rugby team.

While Savea will be eligible to represent the All Blacks for the next four years, having signed on with them until the end of 2025, it does appear that he could change club after 2023.

Savea has played with the Hurricanes for the entirety of his Super Rugby career, having first played for the Wellington-based side in 2013, and currently captains the side.

However, his new deals indicate that he is considering switching to another club based in New Zealand in 2024, with Moana Pasifika perhaps the most likely destination.

Moana Pasifika will play in Super Rugby for the first time next year, and is made up of players with heritage from one of the various Pacific Island nations.

Savea’s parents are Samoan, and as the team will be playing at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland until at least 2028, the talented back row forward will still be able to represent New Zealand in test rugby.

Read More About: All Blacks, ardie savea, new zealand rugby