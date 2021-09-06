All Blacks confirm that they will look to appeal Jordie Barrett red card

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has said that the team will “put together a case” in an effort to overturn Jordie Barrett’s red card.

New Zealand full back Barrett was given his marching orders during his side’s win against Australia, after his boot made contact with the face of Marika Koroibete while catching the ball in the air.

The red card didn’t have too much of an effect on the game, as under a new rule being trialled in the Rugby Championship a replacement can be brought on after 20 minutes, but it was a source of controversy nonetheless.

Foster was speaking to the NZ Herald about the incident and confirmed that they would look to prevent Barrett from receiving a ban for his actions.

All Blacks set to appeal against Jordie Barrett’s red card.

“We’ll go and have a good look at it, but we’ll certainly be putting a case together for that one,” Foster said.

“He lost balance, you could see he tilted and what happened. I feel for the refs in situations like this because technically they saw things and they make their decisions so I get all that.

“Now we’ve got a chance to sit down and analyse it we’ll have a good couple of conversations.”

Jordie Barrett sees red for making direct contact to the head with his foot 🟥 The Rugby Championship. Every Match. Ad-free. Live & On Demand.#StanSportAU | #BledisloeCup | #TRC2021 pic.twitter.com/C4uOmvYCYs — Stan Sport (@StanSportAU) September 5, 2021

The red card split opinions.

Barrett’s red card was the source of much debate during and after the match, as several former stars of the game weighed in with their opinions.

On the Stan Sport commentary team, former All Blacks fly-half Andrew Mehrtens argued that Barrett’s actions weren’t worthy of more than a yellow card, while former Wallabies winger Drew Mitchell argued that the right decision was made.

Former Ireland international Brian O’Driscoll argued that the rules around aerial play should be looked at, as Barrett was simply attempting to re-balance himself while falling to the ground.

Wallabies legend Tim Horan was astonished that Barrett was shown a red card for his incident, even though the decision benefited his former side.

Read More About: All Blacks, ian foster, jordie barrett, new zealand rugby