All Blacks issue apology for International Women’s Day post

The All Blacks’ official Twitter account has issued an apology for a post it published on International Women’s Day which made no reference to the national women’s team.

The three-time Rugby World Cup champions came under criticism for a post published on International Women’s Day (March 8th), which featured several All Blacks pictured with some of the women in their life.

The now deleted Twitter post made no reference to New Zealand’s women’s team, known as the Black Ferns, and featured pictures of current New Zealand internationals Aaron Smith and Sevu Reece.

Featured players resulted in criticism.

Smith received a one-match ban from playing for the All Blacks back in 2016 for entering a disabled toilet at Christchurch Airport with a woman, while in a long-term relationship with partner Teagan Voykovich, to whom he is now married.

Reece pleaded guilty to a domestic abuse incident in which his girlfriend became injured in 2018, which resulted in his contract with Connacht being torn up before he had arrived in Ireland.

The union had issued an apology for the post on the New Zealand Rugby Twitter account on March 9th, although many pointed out on social media that account only has 13 thousand followers, while the All Blacks account has over one million.

An apology was then posted on the All Blacks account on March 10th, in which they paid tribute to the Black Ferns.

All Blacks apology.

“We’ve stopped, listened, and we agree. We didn’t get it right with our celebration of International Women’s Day and we apologise,” the statement reads.

“The Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens continue to inspire people around the world – not just with their achievements on the field, but the way they represent the sport off the pitch.

“This is the year of women’s rugby with Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, Farah Palmer Cup presented by Bunnings Warehouse, Commonwealth Games, Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 and Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022.

“We are behind you every step of the way.”

