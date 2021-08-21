All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens speaks out against New Zealand Rugby decision

Andrew Mehrtens has expressed his disappointment in the All Blacks after they pulled out of next weekend’s game against the Wallabies in Perth.

New Zealand announced that they will not be travelling to Perth to play Australia in their Rugby Championship encounter due to concerns brought on by Covid outbreaks in both countries.

Mark Robinson, New Zealand Rugby’s CEO, said they felt it was prudent to remain in their home country until Rugby Championship fixtures are finalised, citing player welfare concerns.

Former All Blacks fly-half Mehrtens was writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald and argued that New Zealand aren’t willing to make the same sacrifices that their Australian counterparts are.

We are very disappointed to have to confirm, that due to recent travel restrictions in New Zealand and Australia, the All Blacks have made the decision to suspend their Perth flight, thus, the Bledisloe Cup match will no longer go ahead on 28 Aug: https://t.co/mEmNsffgl5 pic.twitter.com/KBWPvf2bCF — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 20, 2021

Andrew Mehrtens expresses his disappointment in New Zealand Rugby.

“I have to say, even as a Kiwi, I’m disappointed in the decision by NZR,” Mehrtens wrote.

“While I don’t know all the ins and outs, nor what the requirements are for the various travel regions, I am a little confused.

“The All Blacks were always going to have to leave New Zealand, so wouldn’t it have been better to do so sooner rather than later? The juggling act becomes less complicated when two or more teams are at least in the same location, surely.

“I think that given the public appetite for rugby and the responsibility that players have… it’s disappointing that not all teams are sharing the load.”

Australian rugby officials incensed by the decision.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie was among the high-profile figures involved in Australian rugby to criticise New Zealand, saying he was “bloody angry” about their decision to pull out of the test in Perth.

Australia had agreed to push back the Perth test by a week in order to allow New Zealand to host two games against them on home soil, a gesture which hasn’t been reciprocated in Rennie’s eyes.

While the state of Western Australia has tightened its borders in recent times, they had ensured that the All Blacks would be able to play in Perth after announcing that the team would only have to quarantine for a reduced period of time of seven days.

Details for the remaining Rugby Championship fixtures are yet to be finalised by SANZAAR, but it is believed that the games could be held in either, Europe, South Africa, or Brisbane in Australia.

Read More About: All Blacks, Andrew Mehrtens, new zealand rugby