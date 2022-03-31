Sale Sharks boss Alex Sanderson backs Irish coach to succeed Eddie Jones at England

Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson has backed Saracens boss Mark McCall to succeed Eddie Jones as England’s head coach.

McCall, who won 13 caps for Ireland and coached Ulster in the 2000s, has played a key role with Saracens since joining the North London club in 2009.

The Ulsterman took over as Saracens’ Director of Rugby in 2011 and has guided the club to three Heineken Champions Cup titles and five Gallagher Premiership titles since then.

Sanderson, who worked with McCall as an assistant coach at Saracens before joining Sale, told PA Media that he believes his former boss would be an excellent choice as England head coach.

“I think Mark is ready for it now. He’s got my vote, he’d be great for it. If Ireland don’t want him, maybe they could do a swapsies between Andy Farrell and Mark! I don’t know how those things work,” Sanderson said.

“They’re both really good coaches. Any international team would be lucky to have them. It’s important that the powers that be get an understanding of what that head coach role looks like, and needs to be.

“I’ll go back again and wax lyrical about Mark McCall, who’s just a bona fide legend in my eyes. He’s got to be one of the most underrated coaches.

“How has he not picked up international honours in his tenure at Sarries when he’s won everything multiple times over?”

The Saracens boss has never coached at international level.

McCall is one of the most successful coaches in club rugby, although he has never coached at an international level, having spent the last 13 years with Saracens.

The County Down man coached Ulster to the Celtic League title in 2006 but left his native province in November 2007 after a poor run of results.

The former Ireland international joined Castres Olympique for a brief spell before joining Saracens in 2009 and has been with the North London club ever since.

England would be right to be interested in McCall after the coaching career he has had with Saracens, although the IRFU may attempt to lure him back home if Andy Farrell doesn’t stay on past the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

