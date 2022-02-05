Alan Quinlan and Rob Kearney predict ‘convincing’ Ireland win against Wales

Alan Quinlan and Rob Kearney have both backed Ireland to secure a comfortable victory against Wales in the opening game of the Six Nations.

Wales are the reigning Six Nations champions, but they are without a number of key players due to injury, while Ireland’s recent form is more impressive than their Celtic rivals.

Although Wales rarely fail to show up in big Six Nations games, having proven most pundits wrong last year by clinching an unlikely championship victory, they are the underdogs for today’s clash in Dublin.

Former Ireland internationals Quinlan and Kearney tempted fate and possibly provoked a Welsh backlash by admitting that they believe Andy Farrell’s side will have too much for Wales on Virgin Media.

Alan Quinlan and Rob Kearney’s predictions for Ireland vs Wales.

“We’re afraid to say it because it will make all the Welsh headlines over the week. We’ll make the dressing room on Saturday, but on paper, it’s a pretty weakened Welsh side,” Quinlan commented.

“I think Ireland will expect a bit of ferocity from Wales, they’ll expect a backs to the wall performance – our record in Dublin is very good against Wales.

“I think they can handle it this time. The Irish team will be able to handle this. I think they will be pretty convincing in winning.”

Kearney was in agreement with Quinlan, and somewhat reluctantly admitted that he thinks Ireland will have too much for Wales.

“Sometimes in this country, we like to play the underdog card but it’s our job to be honest too. On paper it certainly looks like a comfortable Irish win,” Kearney said.

🚨 It’s 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐃𝐀𝐘 in Dublin! We kick off the #GuinnessSixNations against Wales at @avivastadium – and we can’t wait to have 51,000 of you with us! 🙌#TeamOfUs | #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/tMLvWeDihe — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 5, 2022

Wales are no strangers to Six Nations upsets.

While it may be odd to paint the reigning Six Nations champions as underdogs, the performances of Ireland, France and England in the Autumn Nations Series does have the Welsh coming into this year’s championship as outsiders.

Wales were also rank outsiders to win last year’s tournament, however, and while they were helped along by a number of red cards and dubious officiating decisions against England, their performances far exceeded expectations.

Wayne Pivac’s side will be relatively happy with how their November went, as they claimed wins against Australia and Fiji, although again it should be noticed that both sides picked up red cards early on against Wales.

The Welsh won’t be lacking belief ahead of today’s match in Dublin, although they will be aware that the form of the Irish players at both international and provincial level is pointing towards a win for the home side.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Six Nations, wales rugby