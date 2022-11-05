Alan Quinlan questions quality of Ireland A back row in humbling defeat

Alan Quinlan has questioned whether Ireland A’s back row is up to international standard after a humbling defeat to the All Blacks XV.

The All Blacks XV were dominant in almost every facet of play, as Ireland A struggled to create attacking opportunities and were unable to keep the opposition at bay without the ball.

Players had the opportunity to put their hands up for international selection in the one-off game between the two second-string sides, although very few Irish players did themselves any favours.

The breakdown was an area of particular concern, as Ireland A failed on countless occasions to protect their ball adequately, while the back row trio of Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes didn’t have much success with turnovers either.

Alan Quinlan on Ireland A’s back row.

Former Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan was speaking on Virgin Media after the game and questioned if the Irish back row are currently capable of making the step up.

“If you were to pick any of these players and say start tomorrow [against South Africa], you’d think are they good enough now? Because of what we’ve seen tonight,” Quinlan said.

“If you look at our back row tomorrow of [Peter] O’Mahony, [Caelan] Doris and [Josh] Van der Flier, you’d think if you put the three of them out in that game tonight they’ll make a big impact. The other way around you’re not sure.

“There is a difference in the quality and they’ve got to learn that quickly; that you don’t get time on the ball and you’re up against aggressive, powerful players. We got taught a lesson tonight.”

🗣 If you were to pick any of these players and say start tomorrow, you’d think ‘are they good enough now?'” Alan Quinlan and Matt Williams react to a tough night for the Ireland ‘A’ side. #IREvNZ | #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/pHmn1aCl7r — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 4, 2022

Few opportunities to impress this November.

Some of those involved on Friday night may get the chance to play for Ireland this month, although very few players put their hands up.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is likely to make some changes for next weekend’s game against Fiji, although he will be very wary not to underestimate the Pacific Island nation.

Experimentation is important with less than a year to go until the Rugby World Cup, although those on the fringes of the Irish squad will have to earn any caps they win.

