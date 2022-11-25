Alan Quinlan happy to see Ireland given reality check against Fiji and Australia

Alan Quinlan believes the reality check Ireland experienced against Fiji and Australia will stand to them in the long term.

Ireland came into the Autumn Nations Series off the back of a historic test series victory against the All Blacks, which catapulted them to top spot in the World Rugby Rankings.

November went quite well for Ireland as they beat South Africa, Fiji and Australia to retain their spot on top of the rankings, although the performances in the latter two matches in particular left a lot to be desired.

Speaking on the Virgin Media Rugby podcast, former Ireland international Alan Quinlan backed Andy Farrell’s side to fix the inaccuracies which led to underwhelming displays this month.

Alan Quinlan on Ireland’s reality check.

“There are some incredible highs there throughout the year, but I think maybe Fiji and Australia have just given Ireland a little frightener, and I think that’s no bad thing,” Quinlan said.

“Maybe that’s a little bit of a wake up call and a reality check. There’s no doubt that Ireland aren’t a million miles away. They’re not this indestructible team that are unbeatable and unbreakable. I think they know that themselves.

“It’s good to recognise that. I think they’re incredibly hard working, I think the coaches have done a really good job. Ireland are a difficult side to put away, even when they’re not on song.

“They’re able to absorb the mistakes and they seem to be quite rugby intelligent and can fix them. They’ve good intelligent people in the coaching staff and I think they’ve a lot of good readers of the game in their team.

“I think none of them will be under any illusions that Ireland need a little bit of luck to have a good 2023. They need to have key players fit and available.”

“There’s loads of positives there but I don’t think it’s any harm that we’ve seen a little lull in the last two weeks.” Alan Quinlan gives his thoughts on Andy Farrell and Ireland’s 2022. Full podcast:

🖥 https://t.co/x9CyGQWKta

🎧 https://t.co/A2sHQKhY3j#IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/t3LhiawyEA — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 24, 2022

The Irish attack never quite clicked.

Ever since a resounding 60-5 victory against Japan last November, Ireland’s attacking prowess has been widely lauded as Andy Farrell’s side regularly racked up big scorelines with style.

That wasn’t the case over the past three weekends however, as Ireland scored two tries against South Africa and just the one try against Australia, while three of the five tries against Fiji came from forward-oriented pieces of play.

For Ireland to come away with three wins from three when their attack wasn’t fully functioning is no terrible thing, although if the men in green are to win higher honours they’ll need to get back to their best with ball in hand.

Read More About: alan quinlan, ireland rugby