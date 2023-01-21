Alan Quinlan backs Ireland call ups for out of favour Munster stalwarts

Alan Quinlan has backed the decision to include Conor Murray and Keith Earls in Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

Murray and Earls have both fallen out of favour at Munster, as neither man was selected in the match-day squad to face Northampton Saints in a crucial Heineken Champions Cup match last week.

Earls has again been left out of the Munster squad which will face Toulouse, and while Murray has been selected on the bench, it’s clear that Craig Casey is now considered the first-choice scrum-half at the province.

Both have been included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad however, and Quinlan argued on Virgin Media’s rugby podcast that Murray and Earls still have plenty to offer the national team even if they aren’t out on the pitch.

Alan Quinlan on Conor Murray and Keith Earls.

“Sometimes I think coaches have to be given a little bit of leeway to go with their gut. People will argue that’s not fair and you’ve got to pick on form all the way through but sometimes personality matters,” Quinlan said.

“The argument is there, they haven’t played, they haven’t hit the straps that we know they can this season. Is it in them again? You would like to think so. They’ve a lot of mileage on the clock but they’re very experienced players and they’re big characters.

“They need to improve their form and the Irish selectors obviously believe [they can]… These are not form selections because both players didn’t play last week against Northampton, they haven’t had top class performances the last few times.

“Keith Earls has had a very disruptive season with injury. They’re fortunate to be there but there’s a part of me that likes the fact [they’re selected].

“I don’t think either of them will start but I think they’ve got to really add quality in regards to their experience, presence in training and standards.”

The two have 198 Ireland caps between them.

Murray won his 100th cap for Ireland in November against South Africa, while Earls won his 98th cap after he came off the bench in the third test match against New Zealand last July.

Both have been hampered by injuries in recent months, although they have been largely overlooked since returning to fitness by the coaches at Munster, who have given young players plenty of opportunities this season.

Very few in the Ireland squad boast as much experience as either Murray or Earls, although they will need to get game time soon to keep up to speed.

