Alan Quinlan backs Conor Murray to take advantage of Lions “open door”

Alan Quinlan has backed both Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton for selection for the British and Irish Lions after Ireland’s dominant win against England.

Murray and Sexton combined again to help Ireland to victory last Saturday, as the men in green put in their best performance to date under head coach Andy Farrell.

Former Ireland international Quinlan was speaking to the Irish Mirror and praised Murray’s role in the victory against Eddie Jones’ side.

“The way he defended as well just gave Ireland so much stability around the fringes of the rucks and the tackles he makes,” Quinlan said.

“You can always look at a couple of kicks and say one or two weren’t deep enough or whatever but overall the simple things he did exceptionally well.

“Where’s he at now? You look at the papers and listen to the English journalists as well and he’s going on a Lions tour because he is that good.”

‘No one in any of the nations is jumping out.’

While Murray certainly played well for Ireland in their final game of the 2021 Six Nations, Quinlan believes the Munster scrum-half’s case is further helped by the form of the other Lions nations’ scrum-halves.

Wales, who will finish ahead of the other Lions nations in the Six Nations regardless of tonight’s result in Paris, started three different scrum halves during the championship – Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy and Tomos Williams.

Ali Price started in all but one of Scotland’s Six Nations games, but has so far had a mixed championship for his country.

Ben Youngs started at nine in all five of England’s matches but has struggled to perform at his best in a side that have struggled with consistency in recent times.

Murray started in just two of Ireland’s Six Nations matches (largely due to injury) but Quinlan reckons he has put the best foot forward out of all the potential Lions scrum-halves.

“The reality is there is no-one in any of the nations jumping out, even Gareth Davies. So there’s an open door there,” Quinlan commented.

“Whether people agree with it or not, when you finish with a big result in the Six Nations and you perform in that big game (against England), there is every chance that you are going to get on that plane. He put his hand up firmly at the weekend.”

Read More About: alan quinlan, British and Irish lions, conor murray, ireland rugby