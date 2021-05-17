Alan Quinlan backs CJ Stander’s complaints against ‘shocking’ referee

Former Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan has backed CJ Stander’s complaints aimed towards the officials after Munster’s loss to Connacht in the Rainbow Cup.

Stander was visibly frustrated after his side’s loss at Thomond Park, remarking that it “felt like Munster were playing against more than 15 men” versus Connacht.

Quinlan was speaking to Off The Ball about referee Dan Jones’ performance on Friday and questioned several “shocking decisions” that were made, as well as the referee’s general attitude towards the game.

| He was shocking – on a number of levels | Alan Quinlan echoes CJ Standers remarks and calls into question the refereeing of Munster vs Connacht 😬#OTBAM with @GilletteUK | #MadeOfWhatMatters pic.twitter.com/FsQkFixbTQ — Off The Ball (@offtheball) May 17, 2021

“He was shocking; the referee was absolutely shocking… More shocking for Munster but shocking enough for Connacht at times as well,” Quinlan said.

“His whole attitude, decision making, positioning. Some of the decisions were terrible. Look at it from an impartial point of view; some of the decisions were really baffling.”

‘I just think the referee was really poor.’

While Quinlan believes Connacht were deserving victors against Munster on the day, he was at a loss over what Johann van Graan’s men could have done differently to cut down on their infringements.

While he acknowledged that the complaints against the referee might be interpreted as “unfair” to Connacht, as they could imply that the westerners didn’t deserve to win the game, he believes the officiating had to called out.

“The referee wasn’t the defining factor, but he was an issue. Let’s get that straight. I still think Connacht, for their endeavour, their work rate, their passion, deserved to get what they got,” Quinlan explained.

“There were loads of big performances from Connacht, so it seems like it’s very unfair but look, I just think the referee was really poor.

“There are some things you can’t do anything about. If he’s penalising one side for hindmost foot and he’s not penalising the other side, and it’s blatantly obvious that he’s getting decisions wrong, particularly when Munster are on the attack, what can you do about that?”

Munster’s hopes of reaching the Rainbow Cup final against the best South African side have been dented as a result of the loss, as Benetton leapfrogged them in the table with a victory against Zebre on Saturday.

Read More About: alan quinlan, cj stander, connacht rugby, munster rugby