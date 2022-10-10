Alan Quinlan stunned by ‘baffling’ Munster ill-discipline

Alan Quinlan has admitted that Munster’s current form is extremely concerning as the province have a difficult run of fixtures ahead.

Munster’s start to the season looked very kind on paper, as Cardiff, the Dragons, Zebre Parma and Connacht all finished in the bottom half of the URC table last season, although Graham Rowntree’s side have notched just one win from those four games.

Not much has gone right for Munster so far as their attacking play looks disjointed, while their discipline has also been very poor as they have conceded more penalties than their opponents in all four games so far.

Munster great Alan Quinlan was speaking to Off The Ball about his former side’s woes and admitted that he sees little reason to be positive in the weeks ahead.

Alan Quinlan on Munster’s woes.

“It’s incredible, isn’t it? It’s the same thing from the last few weeks. Munster are in a difficult place now and it’s getting worse, and it’s getting more challenging for them,” Quinlan said.

“It’s concerning. Not just this match, but the previous matches. The failure to get that bonus point against Zebre last week, that’s the one that really highlights where they’re at.

“A lack of confidence, cohesion, their discipline is bafflingly bad. Some people will say I was probably not great at [giving away] penalties myself at times, but they’re making life so difficult for themselves.

“Again, on Friday night you’d have to say it was a really poor performance.”

Alarm bells are ringing in Limerick.

Munster came under heavy criticism at times last season for their style of play, although they did still manage to win more often than not and never looked like missing out on the URC play-offs and qualification for the Heineken Champions Cup.

It’s early days yet in the URC season, although Munster haven’t faced any team which currently occupies a spot in the top eight and are still languishing in 12th place despite their favourable run of fixtures.

With games against strong opposition in the Bulls, Leinster and Ulster to come in the next three rounds, Munster may soon find themselves with a mountain to climb just to finish in the top half of the URC table.

