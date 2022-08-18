AJ MacGinty delights in linking up with former Connacht colleagues at Bristol

AJ MacGinty is delighted to be working with some of his former Connacht colleagues again after joining Bristol Bears.

Irish-born USA international MacGinty spent the last five seasons with Sale Sharks before signing for Bristol, but before he came to the Gallagher Premiership he played his first season of professional rugby with Connacht.

Former Connacht head coach Pat Lam signed MacGinty after the Dubliner impressed at the 2015 Rugby World Cup with the United States, and he proved to a massive success out west as the province won the 2016 Pro12 title.

MacGinty is now back working with Lam, who is Bristol’s director of rugby, as well as former Connacht duo John Muldoon and Conor McPhillips, who are currently the Bears’ forwards and backs coaches, respectively.

AJ MacGinty on linking up with the Connacht contingent at Bristol.

“Obviously Pat gave me my first opportunity in professional rugby and that was going down to Connacht. After that I went and played in Sale so my first year of professional rugby was under him,” MacGinty explained.

“I learnt a lot through himself, Mul was the captain of Connacht then and Conor was also working on the staff too so I think it probably helps knowing them coming into the environment and knowing what they’re about and how they see the game.

“But obviously over the last seven years rugby has evolved and changed and I’m excited to see how they’ve adapted and how they’ve changed their approach too and there’s more that I can learn and appreciate about the game.”

A first chat with AJ MacGinty in 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 🗣 👊 ‘I’m really excited to be here’ 🏟 The Ashton Gate atmosphere 😅 Getting stuck into training 🔗 Being reunited with Pat Lam 🌆 Settling into the city pic.twitter.com/xrzQ7ddp1i — Bristol Bears 🐻 (@BristolBears) August 17, 2022

The Bears will aim to put last season behind them.

Bristol finished top of the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the 2020/21 season, albeit they were beaten by Harlequins in the semi-final, although a 10th place finish was all they could muster last season.

The Bears do still have a strong squad however, and have strengthened key positions ahead of the new season, with the signings of MacGinty, England prop Ellis Genge and Scotland flanker Magnus Bradbury.

Lam will be hoping that MacGinty will steady the ship as Bristol will aim to return to the top end of the Premiership table.

