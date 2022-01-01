AJ MacGinty describes ‘Covid-roulette’ Sale Sharks have been dealing with

Sale Sharks fly-half AJ MacGinty has described the past few weeks as a “Covid-roulette”, as the club were left wondering who would turn up for training on a day-to-day basis.

Irish-born fly-half MacGinty picked up the man of the match award in Sale’s 26-18 win against Wasps, in what was the Shark’s fourth win of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Many teams across a range of sports have been dealing with considerable Covid-related issues in recent weeks, with Sale’s previous game against Newcastle Falcons called off as a result of positive cases within their squad.

The Sharks were able to take to the field today however, but MacGinty explained to BT Sport after his side’s win that the last few weeks have been far from straight forward.

AJ MacGinty on Sale’s Covid issues.

“Even this week we’ve had Covid cases, illnesses – it’s been Covid-roulette really. Who’s going to show up for training?” MacGinty explained.

“So there were a lot of obstacles and hurdles this week but I think the focus was just the performance and us and ignore all the noise, everything that’s going on outside for the last two months.

“This year, in 2022, we want to start well, which is how we started last year. So I’m really, really happy with the win but obviously there’s improvements to be had.”

"It's COVID-roulette really, who's going to show up for training!" 🎲 "We want to be a mean bunch, we want to make it hard to play against. That's the mindset." AJ MacGinty on @SaleSharksRugby's bonus-point win over Wasps 🦈#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/H49RCSXHFn — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 1, 2022

The Sharks’ season has gotten off to a difficult start.

Sale finished third in last season’s Premiership and narrowly lost their play-off semi-final to Exeter Chiefs, but they have been unable to replicate that good form in recent months.

Sharks boss Alex Sanderson will be eager for his side to improve upon their current record of four wins from 11 matches (one of which was forfeited to Newcastle last week), and look to move up the table from their current position of ninth.

Things are looking a little better for Sale in the Heineken Champions Cup, as they won their first fixture against Ospreys, while their second round game against Clermont Auvergne was postponed.

The signing of George Ford for next season means Sale’s future isn’t looking too bad, although they will lose MacGinty in the summer, as the Irish-born USA international is set to join Bristol Bears.

