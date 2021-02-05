Adam Jones has hit out at a “disrespectful” Irish rugby pundit that claim Ireland will thrash Wales on Sunday.

Wales struggled to find form under new head coach Wayne Pivac in 2020, winning just three of their 10 test matches and came fifth in both the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup.

While Ireland certainly didn’t manage to reach the heights of 2018 last year, they did beat Wales comfortably on two occasions at the Aviva Stadium.

As such, Off The Ball presenter Ger Gilroy wrote off Wales’ chances against Ireland in their Six Nations opener.

“Wales are a rubbish team that we have the opportunity to go and absolutely annihilate this weekend… After a decade of being a complete pain in our arse, Wales are now rubbish,” Gilroy commented.

‘That does p*** me off a little bit.’

Jones, who won 95 caps for Wales and five caps for the British and Irish Lions, admitted to the Irish Examiner that the comments annoyed him.

“I saw some pundit in Ireland said they would thrash Wales. I think that’s a bit disrespectful. Actually, it’s very disrespectful.

“Wales were Grand Slam champions two years ago. They got to the World Cup semi-finals and still have the majority of the same team.

“I think it’s disrespectful to say we’re going to get thrashed by a team which hasn’t won a Grand Slam in a while. That sort of thing does p*** me off a little bit,” Jones said. While Wales hammered Ireland in their last game of the 2019 Six Nations to clinch the Grand Slam, they have fared poorly against the men in green in recent times. The sides have met four times since that Grand Slam decider in 2019 (two Rugby World Cup warm-ups, one Six Nations match and one Autumn Nations Cup match) and have lost on each occasion. Wales have lost by 12 points on average in those last four encounters, having been beaten by 23 points that last time the two played in November last year.

