Adam Jones reveals Mike Brown is ‘gutted’ after potential last game for Harlequins

"It can look a lot worse than it was."

Harlequins assistant coach Adam Jones has revealed that Mike Brown is “gutted” after he was sent off for standing on the head of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor.

Brown was shown a red card after the incident and may not play for Harlequins again as the former England fullback could pick up a lengthy ban which would rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Harlequins veteran apologised to Taylor afterwards and former Wales prop Jones has told PA Media that the club will do their best to argue Brown’s case.

Red for Mike Brown and that could be the end of his Quins career. pic.twitter.com/i9UnPY1V9o — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 9, 2021

Adam Jones on Mike Brown’s red card.

“In those situations when you’re being held in it can look a lot worse than it was. There was a lot going on as it happened,” Adam Jones said.

“Let’s wait until next week and see what happens. He’s gutted. I’m sure the club will go balls-out to defend him as much as we can. Hopefully common sense prevails and the different issues with it come through.”

Lengthy ban could end Brown’s Harlequins career.

The former England international will leave Harlequins to join Newcastle Falcons at the end of the season after he wasn’t offered a new contract with the south-west London club.

Brown’s career with Harlequins, which began all the way back in 2005, now looks as though it may end on a disappointing note.

The usual length of a suspension for a stamp on the head of an opposition player is six weeks, which would rule Brown out of the four remaining regular season Gallagher Premiership fixtures, as well as the play-off semi-finals.

Should the Harlequins fullback be banned for six weeks he will be available in time for the Premiership final. The Londoners last played in the Premiership final in 2012, but are currently on track to qualify for this season’s play-offs.

