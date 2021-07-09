Adam Jones opts for Liam Williams at fullback in his Lions test XV

Adam Jones has named five Welshman, five Englishmen, four Irishmen and one Scotsman in his British and Irish Lions starting test team.

Plenty of players have put their hands up for test selection already in the Lions’ first three games of the summer, which ended in three comfortable victories for the touring side.

Former Wales and Lions prop Adam Jones selected his team for WalesOnline, and came up with a side which Welsh, English and Irish fans will find hard to argue with (maybe not Scottish fans though).

10-12 axis of Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell.

The Harlequins scrum coach has opted for Liam Williams at fullback instead of Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, although Jones did acknowledge that the Scot is another quality option at 15.

Elsewhere in the backs, Jones has selected Anthony Watson on the right wing. The English flyer is yet to play a game for the Lions this summer after he was ruled out of the Sharks match due to covid-related reasons, but Watson did impress on the last tour to New Zealand in 2017.

Jones has gone with a 10-12 axis of Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell, arguing that the England captain often does not get as much credit as he deserves.

Rory Sutherland is the sole Scottish player in the team, as Jones has opted for Edinburgh prop ahead of Wyn Jones and Mako Vunipola.

The Welshman’s team features an all-English second row made up of Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes, both of whom won test caps against the All Blacks four years ago.

First-time Lions Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry have been named as the two flankers, while Jones has backed Taulupe Faletau to start again at number eight against the Springboks.

Check out Adam Jones’ British and Irish Lions test XV.

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

14. Anthony Watson (England)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

12. Owen Farrell (England)

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

5. Courtney Lawes (England)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

1. Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

